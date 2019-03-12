Jack Levi Hickman, 92, of Tecumseh, passed from this life Monday, March 11, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 14, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 14, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, March 15, at Highland Church of Christ in Tecumseh with Erick Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Shawnee under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

