James Edward Vian, age 83, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at his home in Ardmore. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in The Chapel at Griffin~Hillcrest, Ardmore. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park of Ardmore.

James was born on Jan. 21, 1936, to Earl Elijah Vian and Ona Ruth (Morris) Vian at Cason, Texas. The family moved to Yukon where he attended Yukon schools, was a member of the Yukon Pentecostal Church, and enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. Following graduating from Yukon High School, he attended Southwest Bible College in Oklahoma City. On Dec.19, 1955, James enlisted in the United States Navy and served until May of 1957, during the Korean War on the USS Essex. On Aug. 23, 1963, James returned to active duty and served on the USS Hornet during the Vietnam War. After serving his country for two more years, he was honorably discharged in 1965. James married Miss Norma Sue Evans on Oct. 2, 1965. He worked in the roofing industry for Big Chief, Georgia-Pacific and Atlas Roofing as a machine tender in roofing production. Over the years, James helped build two churches and was a member of the American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ona Vian; daughter, Nancy Jane Sowder; brothers, Basil Kersey, John Kersey and Bob Kersey; and sisters, Geraldine Kersey, Willine McKinney and Gretta Jo Johnson.

James is survived by his wife, Norma Sue Vian, of the home; two daughters, Karen Vian-Rawson and husband Terry, of Ardmore, and Janice Faye Jones and husband Roy, of Ardmore; grandchildren, Robin Plott, Jessica Kent, Devlin Thomason, Tim McLelland, Joshua Cypert, Misty Morland, Nicholas Morland, Kevin Sowder and Melissa Sowder; and 31 great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be close family and friends.

Visitation will be held on this evening from 6 to 8 p.m., at Griffin~Hillcrest.

