Opening day at Har-Ber Village

Har-Ber Village Museum opens for the 51st season from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, March 16.

The pioneer-era village, complete with Visitor Center, The Country Store gift shop, Nature Trail, Picnic Pavilion and Event Tent, allows visitors to experience the area’s history and ecology as well as view collections of antiques and memorabilia.

The Café at Har-Ber Village will also open on March 16, and continue open the same days as the museum, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Har-Ber Village Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday to Monday.

Admission is $10 (ages 14 to 62), $7.50 (seniors 62 and above), $5 (ages 6 to 13), and free for children under 6 years and Har-Ber Village Museum members.

The Nature Trail is open seven days a week from dawn to dusk, free of charge. The Cafe at Har-Ber Village is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday to Monday, and closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The cafe's direct line is 918-787-7617.

Har-Ber Village Museum is located at 4404 West 20th St., in Grove. For more information persons interested may call 918-786-6446 or visit har-bervillage.com.

Spring Health Care Conference

The Ottawa County Spring Health Care and Caregiver Medicare part D conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, March 15, at the First Christian Church in Miami.

The event combines the Lions Club health screening, diabetic event and the Medicare Part D education all together with the Care Giver Conference.

It will include several speakers and educational booths. For more information, persons interested may contact Beath Marsh at 918-964-0439.

I and You added to Playmakers schedule

I and You, a story by Lauren Gunderson, has been added to the Playmaker's spring schedule.

The production is about two smart, word-loving, authentically offbeat teen characters who will be hard to forget in a script that transcends the predictable.

Performances take place March 22 to 31. Shows include Friday to Sunday, March 22 to 24, Tuesday, March 26, Thursday, March 28, and Sunday, March 31. Tuesday to Saturday shows take place at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain call.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students upper elementary through college. Group rates are available. To reserve seats for the limited run, persons interested may contact 918-786-8950 and leave a message. A volunteer will confirm the reservation. Tickets may also be reserved at groveplaymakers@yahoo.com.