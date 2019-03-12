The Shawnee Wolves were well represented on the 2018-2019 Suburban Conference team.

DeAndre Love was recognized as the Suburban Conference Defensive Player of the Year. The senior also received first team and all-defensive team honors.

Jaylon Orange picked up the Suburban Conference Newcomer of the Year award and third team all-conference honors.

J’Briell Easley and Tyler Huebert made third team all-conference.

Senior AJ Howard picked up an honorable mention.

The Wolves finished the year as the No. 18 team in 6A and an overall record of 14-10.