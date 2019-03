Registration for the International Finals Youth Rodeo opens April 1. After completing online registration, contestants must download, print and mail the medical release provided online and mail a copy of their birth certificate to compete. Entry fees are $150 per event and you must also have one of the following: an IPRA Rodeo Permit ($45), an IPRA Youth Card ($125) or a current IPRA full membership

For more, go to: https://www.ifyr.com/individual-registration.html