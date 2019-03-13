Joy Lynn (Wood) Redding Marshall, 79, went home to the Lord on March 3, 2019, in Shawnee.

She was born Nov. 6, 1939, in Andrews, Texas, to Acie and Ruby (Guthrie) Wood.

She worked in several restaurants, mainly Biscuit Hill and Trail Boss. She owned Mom & Pop's in Tecumseh, where she met and many friends.

She loved her family, church family at Tumbleweed Cowboy Church, camping, sight seeing, and most of all she loved Bingo.

Left to cherish her memory are Rob Redding and Phyllis Comeaux, Sunset, Louisiana, Steve and Chanda Redding, Tecumseh, and LeAnn and Kenneth Martin, Tecumseh, as well as six grandchildren: Robbie and Clair, Redding, Florida, Angela Redding and Kevin Duggan, Noble, Brandy Redding, Stephanie and John Hall, Tecumseh, Steven and Jennifer Goodman, Brooksville, and Dustin and Brittney Goodman, Tecumseh, 16 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., March 16, at Sharon Baptist Church, 19002 S. Gordon Cooper Dr. in Shawnee. Flowers can be sent to the church that morning.