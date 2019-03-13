HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

Warehouse sale

scheduled Saturday

The Habitat for Humanity warehouse sale will be held 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 900 S. Maple, Bartlesville. Proceeds to Habitat building program.

For information about Habitat for Humanity, call 918-337-0182, email bartlesville.habitat@gmail.com or post on the Facebook page, Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity.

— Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity.

COPAN, OCHELATA

Absentee ballot

deadline nears

Voters in Washington County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the April 2 Regular Municipal Election for the town of Copan and the town of Ochelata, have until 5 p.m. March 27, Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said.

House urges voters who want to vote by absentee ballot to apply early. Absentee ballot applications forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S. Johnstone Ave., Room 101, in Bartlesville.

“At least two mail transactions must be made,” House said. “The County Election Board must mail the ballots to the voter and the voter must return the voted ballots by mail.” Ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

House said that any registered voter may vote by absentee ballot for any election in which he or she is eligible to vote. A voter must be registered at an address within the geographical boundaries of the school district to be eligible to vote in the school’s election.

As an alternative to voting by mail absentee, voters can receive and cast a ballot by going to the County Election Board Office from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 28 and 29. A two-member, bipartisan absentee voting board will be on duty each day to assist in-person absentee voters.

For more information on voting absentee, contact the election board at 918-337-2850.