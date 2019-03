South Rock Creek School and the STEM Region Alliance led by Gordon Cooper Technology Center recently presented STEM Awards. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Collin Monterroso, Aaron Gay, Maximus Hilton, Jaxon Murray and Wyatt Murray. In the back row, from left, are Brodrik Shirey, Ally Mahaffey, Lydia VanAntwerp, Addison Robertson, Schotlynn Wingo and Josie Hilton. Not pictured is Jackson Robertson.