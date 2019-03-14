Doris A. Hall, 87, of Tecumseh, passed from this life Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Shawnee.

She was born June 9, 1931, to Roy and Faye (Gray) Youker in Sayre, Oklahoma.

Doris moved to California in 1945, where she met and married William Frank Vaughn in Clovis, California, in 1949. They later moved to Oklahoma and settled in Tecumseh where they made their home and raised four children. She later married Milburn Hall, and he preceded her in death.

She was an active member in the Tecumseh Assembly of God where she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School.

Doris was a homemaker and enjoyed baking and was famous for her coconut cream pie. She enjoyed going for car rides and taking in the scenery, but most of all she loved spending time with her family; especially her grandbabies.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, William Frank Vaughn and Milburn Hall; her parents, Roy and Faye Youker; two brothers, Eugene Youker and Jimmy Doyle Youker; and one sister, Barbara Berry.

Those left to cherish her memory are three sons and three daughters-in-law, Ken and Rita Vaughn of Shawnee, Alden and Carolyn Vaughn of Shawnee, and Russell and Sharlyn Vaughn of Tecumseh; one daughter and one son-in-law, Phyllis and Brian Ingram of Shawnee; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Craig; one brother, Donald Youker; and numerous extended family and many loving friends.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 14, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 14, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, March 15, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mark Guinn, Living Love Christian Center in Shawnee and Reverend Mike Craig, Temple Baptist Church, in Shawnee officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

