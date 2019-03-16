OKLAHOMA CITY —- Bethel went 1-1 Friday, knocking off Alva 11-5 before dropping a 10-4 decision to Mount St. Mary.

Cleanup hitter Terrell Dodson was the offensive ringleader against Alva with a 3-run home run in the first inning — off an 0-2 count – and a 2-run roundtripper in the bottom of the fifth. Bethel scored six times in the fifth for a 9-5 lead.

Cameron Egger went 3 for 4 with a double. Bethel also received a double from Seth Jackson, LW Moore and Gunner Smith. Jackson and Smith had two hits apiece.

Bethel starter Jaylon Gordon permitted nine hits and five runs (three earned). Gordon fanned two and walked two.

Reliever Cache Hankins surrendered six hits but no runs in 2 1/3 innings. Hankins fanned two and didn’t allow a walk.

Alva stranded 13 runners in seven innings.

St. Mary never trailed, jumping out to a 4-0 lead after two innings. Bethel fought back within 5-4 before St. Mary tallied five runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Three Bethel errors led to three unearned runs.

Jackson, the starter, gave up fourth runs in two innings but only one was earned. Brendan Carlile went the next 2 2/3 innings, surrendering six runs but whiffing three. Hankins didn’t allow a run in the final 1 1/3 innings.

Bethel, 3-6, will travel o Seminole Monday for a 1 p.m. doubleheader. The Wildcats will tackle Wellston at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.