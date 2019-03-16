STROUD — Prague was outhit 10-6 and recorded three errors Friday in an 11-3 setback to Stroud.

Mason Cooper of Prague tripled and drove in a run. Tyler Carpenter was Prague’s only multiple hitter with two singles.

Stroud didn’t compile an error. Four of the Stroud’s runs were unearned.

Isaac Bloomer, Trip Davis and Jake Schultz saw pitching action for Prague as it fell to 2-3.

The Red Devils will travel to Meeker Saturday for a 1 p.m. matchup The Red Devils will play at noon Thursday at Wayne, then travel to Asher Friday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.