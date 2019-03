ASHER — Trevor Martin registered a 2-hitter Friday as Asher blanked Varnum 7-0.

Martin whiffed four and walked four in seven innings.

Asher collected nine hits with Austin Custar and Mike McDonald collecting two hits apiece. Custar and Patch Hamilton doubled. McDonald drove in three runs.

Dylan Williamson scored twice for the Indians, who improved to 4-0.

Two of Asher’s runs were unearned.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.