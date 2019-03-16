WELLSTON — Meeker’s offense was in full gear Friday in blitzing Wellston 16-4 and Crescent 18-10.

Against Wellston, Darien Edmonds clubbed two home runs, a double and drove in five runs. Madison Hedge was 4 of 4 with a homer, triple and double. Hedge scored four times and drove in four runs.’

Halle Calvillo added three hits, including two doubles. Also doubling were Katlin Alford, Madison Gabeau and Brenna Rodgers.

The game was stopped after five innings on the run rule.

Meeker required just 4 1/2 innings to dispose of Crescent. The Lady Bulldogs reaped 18 hits as Edmonds, Lexi Lopez and Kaycee Babek had three hits apiece. Alford, Edmonds and Rodgers all doubled while Hedge ripped a roundtirpper. Alford posted a team-high four runs batted in.

Madison Buoy got the pitching win in both games.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.