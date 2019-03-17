CHICKASHA — After enduring a rough start to their week against Durant at home, the Madill Lady Wildcats soccer team showed plenty of heart Friday night in their opening game at the Chickasha Tournament.

CHICKASHA — After enduring a rough start to their week against Durant at home, the Madill Lady Wildcats soccer team showed plenty of heart Friday night in their opening game at the Chickasha Tournament.

Unfortunately, the Guymon Lady Tigers held the advantage where it mattered most: the scoreboard.

Madill lost a heartbreaking 1-0 contest, with the game being decided on a penalty shootout, where the Lady Wildcats were defeated 4-3.

“Our chemistry and communication were better today,” Madill coach Jose Cortes said. “Our pressure moving the ball improved as well. We have to maintain our aggressiveness, and our forwards need to be a little bit more hungry to score a goal.”

Freshman goalkeeper Jimena Guevara was under pressure throughout the first half by the attacking Lady Tigers.

Guevara faced five shots in the first half, and had five saves.

She finished the game with nine saves.

The first scoring opportunity for the Lady Wildcats came late in the second half.

After being awarded a penalty kick right on the edge of the box, senior Maria Flores had a chance to give Madill the lead, but her shot went just to the right of the goal.

After a scoreless tie in regulation, the game went to penalty shootouts.

Claudia Perez was first up for the Lady Wildcats, but just missed by hitting the crossbar.

Elizabeth Ibarra, Esmeralda Flores and Samantha Dominguez were up next for the Lady Wildcats, with all three hitting the back of the net.

Guevara had a save in the penalty shootout, but the Lady Tigers made four others to seal the victory.

Madill did manage to snap its three game losing streak on Saturday, as the Lady Wildcats defeated Lawton High by a score of 2-1.

A result from the Lady Wildcats final game against Lawton MacArthur was not available as of press time.