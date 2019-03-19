ONGOING

Grove Tennis Club

Men and women of all ages are invited to take part in the Grove Tennis Club, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at the Grove Tennis Courts, located in the city's sports complex, near Shundi and 13th Street.

For more information, persons interested may call Barbara Brown Scott at 918-253-4690.

MON. ONGOING

Bluegrass Jam at St. Andrew's

Musicians of all ages are invited to take part in the weekly Bluegrass Jam from 6 to 9 p.m., every Monday, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Grove.

All ages and levels of ability are welcome. The event is open to the whole family.

People are encouraged to participate or sit back and listen. Free coffee and water are provided.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church is located at 555 East Third Street, Grove. For more information, persons interested may contact Rev. Dr. David L. Bridges at 918-786-4113 or frdavid@standrewsgrove.org.

Caring Kitchen/Feed My Sheep

Volunteers with The Caring Kitchen and Feed My Sheep have combined efforts to provide their services on the same day.

The Caring Kitchen, now located at 11th and Washbourne, in Jay, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, while Feed My Sheep will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, across the roadway in its facility.

Caring Kitchen 2.0 will provide a nutritious meal once a week in its new location in Jay. Feed My Sheep will provide a food pantry for those in need on the same day.

The combined operation is designed to allow the two organizations to join forces in order to serve members of the community.

TUE. ONGOING

Story time at Grove Library

The “Read with Friends” story time program for children ages infant to 5-years-old, now has one meeting time each 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at the Grove Public Library. More info: Grove Public Library, 918-786-2945.

DayBreak of Grove

DayBreak of Grove, a program for seniors and respite care for caregivers, takes place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday, in the Cedar Oaks RV Park Community Room, 1550 North 83rd Street, Grove. It includes singing, crafts, chair exercises, lunch, games and other activities.

For more information, persons interested may call Christie Hunter at 405-517-3539 or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church at 918-786-4113.

Grand Lake Woodcarvers

Members of the Grand Lake Woodcarvers meet each Tuesday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Grove Senior Center, 145 East O'Daniel Parkway, Grove. All levels of experience welcome. Free instruction is available.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lynn Doughty at 918-314-6514.

WED. ONGOING

Taste of Grace

Taste Of Grace, a free soup outreach ministry, organized by members of Trinity Baptist Church, Grove, will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., every Wednesday, at the church.

The event is designed to provide soup to anyone, no questions asked. No preaching, just "made from scratch soup."

For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-4063. Trinity Baptist Church is located at Fourth and Main, Grove.

Mah Jongg Wednesdays

Uptown Girl Mah Jongg at the Grove Senior Center, 1 p.m. every Wednesday. More info, contact Joyce Irving at 918-407-5893.

WED. & SAT. ONGOING

GAMA Farmers' Market

Grove Area Merchants Farmers' Market takes place from 8 a.m. - noon every Wednesday and Saturday at the Grove Community Center, 104 W. Third, Grove. This is a producer-only market. Everything is handmade or home-grown. For more information, contact Cheryl Franklin, market manager, at cfranklin@gatehousemedia.com.

THU. ONGOING

62-plus Club in Langley

Organizers with the Langley Public Library in Langley have begun a “62+ Club” for seniors looking for an afternoon of fun and social engagement.

The club, which meets beginning 1:30 p.m., each Thursday, at the library. It will include games, adult coloring and social engagement, as well as snacks.

For more information, persons interested may call Jeanie Norman at 918-782-4461 or visit www.langleypl.okpls.org.

SAT. ONGOING

Bingo at the American Legion

Members of Grove’s American Legion Qualate-Pritchard Post 178 will begin hosting bingo at 6 p.m., on Saturdays, at the American Legion building located at 114 Broadway at the corner of O'Daniel Parkway and Broadway.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available with soda, water, tea, coffee, popcorn, nachos, chips, candy bars and other snacks.

Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Le Cathey at 918-786-9860.

The Wild Eats at Bernice Nature Center

Every Saturday, at 1 p.m., (from April to October) the staff at the Grand Lake State Park - Bernice Nature Center hosts a "Wild Eats" where park staff feed the park animals for the public.

The event is designed to let participants learn how and what food animals eat, along with why a proper diet is required for all living things.

The center is located at 54101 Highway 85A, Bernice. For more information, persons interested may contact Amanda Wiley, park naturalist, at 918-257-8330, email amanda.wiley@travelok.com or visit www.travelok.com.

Story time on Monkey Island

The story time at the J. Weber Lending Library on Monkey Island will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month, at the Port of Entry shopping center, just south of the intersection of Highway 125 and 85A, going towards Monkey Island.

The event will include a story time read by Joyce Weber, retired teacher and librarian, along with a craft related to the stories. For more information, persons interested may call 918-694-4518.

THU. 11.08

Open House at Illusions

Members of the Illusions Day Spa staff will host an open house and product demo night from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 8, at Illusions Day Spa, in the Annie's Galleria in Grove.

Tickets are $5 per person, and everyone will have a chance to watch and learn about new products the spa staff are offering for hair renewal, as well as live demos of lip injections by Kim Buffalo with Musuma Medical Spa.

Ongoing make-up tutorials, sales on products, and wine and appetizers will also be available.

FRI. 11.09

Turkey Ford Carnival

The Turkey Ford Fall Carnival will take place at 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 9,, at the school, 23900 South 670 Road, Wyandotte (located north of Grove on Highway 10 to South 670 Road).

The event will include a king and queen contest, games for children, cake walk, silent and live auction, spook house, fish fry, hot dogs, chili dogs, frito chili pie, drinks and desserts.

Donations for the live and silent auctions, the cake walk and more are now being collected. Students are hosting a contest and the class that brings the most canned pop will receive a pizza party. Pop must be at the school by Nov. 8.

For more information, persons interested may contact Tammy Larson, or school officials, at 918-786-4902.

Akers to be honored Friday

Members of the Brush and Palette Art Gallery will host an Artist of the Month "Cowboy Themed" reception for Loyce Akers from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 9, at the gallery located at 19 West Fourth Street, Grove.

Akers, new to the area having relocated from Washington state, has many nature and wildlife paintings to share.

Refreshments and entertainment will be provided. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-9698.

FRI. 11.09 to 11.10

Christmas Open House in Grove

Members of the Grove Chamber of Commerce will host a "Shop Grove Christmas Open House" on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9 and 10, in Grove.

Merchants taking part include 1909, Brush & Palette Art Gallery, French Girl Farms, Goodfella's Pizza, Grand Home Center, Grand Lake Sports Center, Grand Panache, Har-Ber Village, Honey Creek Outdoors, INTEGRIS Grove Hospital Gift Shop, Jana Jae's Gallery Southwest, Rustic Rehab, Sugar'd Spoon Bakery, The Muddy Pearl, The Party Station, The Rusty Willow, Tulsa Diamond House and Vintage by the Creek.

For more information, persons interested may visit the Shop Grove Facebook page.

Christmas at INTEGRIS

The INTEGRIS Grove Hospital Auxiliary will host a Christmas Open House at the hospital gift shop from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9 and 10, as part of Grove's Christmas Open House festivities.

Visitors are invited to shop for their Christmas presents, see the many discounted items and enjoy a cookie and cup of coffee courtesy of the volunteers.

For more information, persons interested may call the gift shop at 918-787-3275.

2 Broke Girls in Grove

The 2 Broke Girls Christmas Country Market will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9 and 10, in the Grove Community Center, 104 West Third, Grove.

The event is taking place in conjunction with Grove's Christmas Open House. For more information, persons interested may call 918-314-7247.

SAT. 11.10

Posse Christmas Toy Run

The 16th Annual JL Toy Run, hosted by the Posse of Grove will take place beginning at 10 a.m., Saturday Nov. 10, at the Grove Community Center, Third and Broadway, Grove.

Anyone and everyone is invited to ride or watch the parade which will proceed from the Community Center onto Broadway then Third Street to Main. Members of the Grove Police Department will provide an escort as the parade of motorcycles and vehicles, complete with Santa Claus, head south to the Grove VFW Post 8380 where toys and donations will be dropped off.

Following the Toy Run a Poker Run will take place to help raise money to aid in purchasing clothing and food. There will be a dinner prepared by Posse members at the return of the Poker Run as well as an auction of items donated by local businesses.

Proceeds from the event, as well as gifts of toys, food, blankets and clothing, will benefit those in need in the area. Posse members have taken part in this Christmas drive since 2003.

Persons wishing to contribute to this effort by donation of any of the above mentioned items, or cash or auction items may contact contact Cheryl Marshall 918-964-0951 or Tracy Cousins 918-314-9110.

Holiday Market 2018

Volunteers from the United Methodist Women at First United Methodist Church of Grove will host the annual Holiday Market from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 10, at the church 1005 Leisure Road, Grove.

The event will include a marketplace, pantry, silent auction, and more. Proceeds will benefit mission projects supported by the UMW.

A luncheon, featuring a homemade meal, will take place with seatings at 11 a.m. and at 12:15 p.m.. Tickets are $8.50, and must be purchased in advance.

For more information, or to purchase a meal ticket, persons interested may call 918-786-5148.

Foundation Seasonal Church Bazaar

The Fourth Annual Seasonal Church Bazaar, sponsored by volunteers at Foundation Free Will Baptist Church, will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 10, at the church, located approximately two miles north of Sail Boat Bridge on Highway 59, across from Ivy Junction.

The event will feature autumn decor, a bake sale, Christmas gifts and an assortment of arts and crafts.

Booth space is available. For more information, persons interested may call 918-397-5663.

FROG Chili/Mac & Cheese Dinner

Members of the FROG Robotics Group in Grove will host a Chili/Mac & Cheese Dinner and dessert auction from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in the Celebration Hall at First Christian Church, Grove. The Celebration Hall is located at the corner of Fifth and Grand.

The event will help raise funds for the students taking part in FROG competitions in the upcoming year. Cost is $5 per plate. The auction starts at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Jeanne Smith at 918-791-8070 or email jsmith@ridgerunners.net.

Monthly Community Sing

Volunteers at Grove Assembly of God the monthly gospel sing, at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 10, at the church, 29080 South 637 Road (east Highway 10), Grove.

The event will include a mix of gospel and contemporary music. Singers/groups are encouraged to take part. This month's featured singers include the a Hymn book sing with Duane Garren, and the Keith Brother Gospel Singers.

A love offering will be received. Nursery care is available.

For more information, persons interested may call Bud Keith at 417-775-4121 or Pastor Tony Wisdom at 918-344-0619.

SUN. 11.11

Blue Star Moms Fundraiser

Members of the Mayes County Blue Star Moms will host an indian taco fundraiser beginning at noon, on Sunday, Nov. 11, at the American Legion in Pryor.

Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children. Veterans eat free. A live auction will begin at 12:45 p.m. A silent auction is also included in the event.

For more information, persons interested may call Pam Buffington at 918-645-5489.

SUN. 11.11 to 11.18

VFW Turkey Shoot

The annual turkey shoot at the Grove VFW Post 8380 will take place beginning at 11 a.m., on Sundays, now until Sunday, Nov. 18.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. The shoot is $2 per shot and $1 for splatter shots. Auxiliary shack will be open for refreshments.

Proceeds will benefit the Veterans Relief Fund. More information: 918-786-2375.

THU. 11.15

Thanksgiving Dinner in Grove

Volunteers with Grove Assembly of God Church will host the third annual Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 15, at the church.

Cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children and free for children 5 and under, for dine in. Cost is $8 per meal for carry out and delivery.

The church is located one mile east of Shundi Road on Highway 10. For more information, or to schedule a carry out/delivery, persons interested may call 918-786-8788.

FRI. 11.30 to 12.01

Jay Senior Center Open House

Volunteers at the Jay Senior Center in Jay will host a holiday open house from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 30 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1, at the center, located at 816 South Main, Jay.

The event will include a variety of gifts for children and babies, as well as Christmas gifts, wreaths, baked goods and more. Double J Jewelry by Jeannie Jones will also be at the event.

Coffee and tea, as well as an assortment of goodies will be served. Door prizes will also be awarded both days.

For more information, persons interested may call 918-253-8405.

FRI. 11.30 to 12.03

23rd Community Give Away

The 23rd Annual "Community Give Away" will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 3, at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 South Main, Grove.

Donations may be dropped off at the civic center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 1, from noon to 4 p.m on Sunday, Dec. 2 and from 9 a.m. till the event start, on Monday, Dec. 4.

For more information, persons interested may call Kathie Benson at 918-801-3132 or OSU Delaware County Extension at 918-253-4332.