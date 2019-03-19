District Judge Carl Gibson accused former Nowata County Sheriff Terry Sue Barnett of indifference to the budget during an administrative hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Barnett and most of the Sheriff's Office staff resigned Monday after Gibson ordered inmates returned to the Nowata County Jail. The inmates had been held at the Washington County Detention Center for several weeks following the discovery of carbon monoxide in the Nowata County Jail.

Gibson said he held the administrative court hearing under Title 21 and 22. Two issues were addressed during the court hearing: Barnett’s refusal to bring the prisoners back to Nowata County Jail and the fact that a violent prisoner was released instead of held at the Nowata County Jail.

The hearing featured several loud exchanges between Barnett's lawyer, Paul Demuro of Tulsa, and Gibson. During one of the exchanges, Demurro said he felt the administrative hearing was an "ambush," and he had never seen anything like it in 22 years of practicing law.

In the end, nothing was resolved about the jail reopening or Barnett's resignation.