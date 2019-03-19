Editor's Note: This is the first of three stories, which look at the three Grove City Council races before voters on Tuesday, April 2. Races under consideration include the at-large seat, Ward 3 and Ward 4. Each candidate was given the same questions to answer. The following profile is based upon their submitted responses.

Two candidates, Ivan Devitt and Steven Thomas II, are vying for the at-large position on the Grove City Council during the Tuesday, April 2 election.

This is one of three races which have developed for the Grove City Council, and the first time since 2013 this seat is contested.

Early voting is set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday, March 28 and 29, at the Delaware County Election Board office at 225 South Fifth Street in Jay. Day of election voting takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, at precincts throughout the county.

Ivan Devitt

Ivan Devitt was first elected to his role as the at-large council member in 2013. He seeks re-election in order to continue to promote economic growth and to "address the potential" of the community.

"My candidacy is motivated by my drive to serve and be a contributing member of our community," Devitt said. "I have no hidden agenda, nor am I motivated by any personal grudges. I consider it a privilege to serve our community and my neighbors."

If re-elected, Devitt said he would continue to find ways to improve the community and quality of life for all of Grove's citizens.

"The improvement of our streets and infrastructure will remain priorities," Devitt said. " I will also continue to serve on the oversight committee and work toward development of a 20 year strategic plan for Grove.

"We must continue going forward, working in unison with our chamber of commerce to encourage new businesses to come to Grove, while assisting and appreciating our current business partners."

More about Devitt

Raised in Ft. Worth, Texas, Devitt has lived across the country with his career. He and his wife, Barbara, moved to Grove 15 years ago. The couple, who have been married for 59 years, have two adult children and "two awesome" grandchildren.

Barbara Devitt serves as the vice president and board member of the Christian Mission Thrift Store in Grove.

Devitt retired from Sam's Club after serving in multiple management roles. After moving to Grove, he worked with Lowes helping to hire, staff and open the new facility on Main Street.

He was then sent to Arkansas where he did market analyses for the company, as well as helping to staff and open the VanBurean Lowes.

He returned to Lowes in Grove, where he served as the manager of the facility until his second retirement.

Devitt now works as a real estate broker with Dodd Company in Grove. He is also involved as a deacon at his church, Trinity Baptist in Grove, and is a member of the Gideons International and Grove Rotary.

During his time in Grove, Devitt has served as the city's vice mayor, and on the following committees: strategic planning oversight and economic development.

He has also been involved in the community as a Cherokee Nation elder, and as a member and board member of the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. He is also a past assistant district governor for the Rotary District 6110.

Top issues

Devitt said he believes three of the top issues facing the council in the coming months include continuing to improve the city's infrastructure - including streets, sewer system and water; promoting economic development and growth and utilizing the city's natural resources.

He believes his community service involvement, as well as his past business management, provide him the skills needed to promote Grove as a city council member.

"I am focused on making our community a great place to live and work for all citizens, not just a select few," Devitt said.

Steven C. Thomas II

Steven C. Thomas II, a U.S. Army veteran, decided to run for public office as a way to "assist and guide" the growth of Grove, its residents and its businesses.

"I want to be on city council to make a positive impact to our community with in depth research of the issues that arise and guide Grove into the future," Thomas said.

Thomas, who works as the President of Capitol Direct Financial and Insurance Services in Grove, said he was originally approached by members of his neighborhood to consider running for office following a zoning issue.

He was encouraged to run by others to provide "a voice for the younger families" impacted by decisions the council make.

Thomas describes himself as "a hard working, detail oriented and research driven family man."

He said if elected, his goal is to represent the entire community by researching both the pros and cons of every issue he is asked to cast a vote.

More about Thomas

Thomas grew up in a rural northern California community in the midst of orchard and farming properties.

He and is wife, Kathryn, have five children; three of whom attend Grove Public Schools.

He moved into a career in financial and insurance services following his time in the Army as a way to "help people."

"I have spent the last decade striving to build [this business] from the ground up," Thomas said. "I strive to serve my clients like family and I look forward to serving the community in the same way."

Thomas and his family attend Bible Baptist Church in Grove. He is involved in the community youth sports program, as well as the American Legion Post 178 and the Grove Veterans Ritual Team.

Top issues

Thomas said contact with voters, via social media and email has encouraged him to pursue continued revitalization of the downtown area.

He said many constituents have raised concerns about adding additional employment opportunities within Grove.

Others have addressed concerns about the safety and cleanliness impacting neighborhoods involving abandoned and dilapidated structures.

He said a third issue often discussed involves community involved youth programs and opportunities.

"I have some ideas that may be beneficial to cover these topics," Thomas said. "I plan to address [these issues] with city council as either a member or a citizen depending on the election results."

Thomas said he brings his skills from business management, as both an entrepreneur and business owner to the table if elected.

"I have the ability to listen and learn from the people that I represent," Thomas said. "As a business man, I am a very good listener to peoples needs and wants and I will always make an effort to hear the concerns and address them as best as possible."