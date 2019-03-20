Michael S. Watts, age 58, of Grove passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Veteran Administration Medical Center in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Michael was born on March 9, 1961 to Gerald, Jr. and Brenda (Carter) Watts in Swindon, England while his parents were stationed at the United States Air Force base there. As a teenager, his family returned to the area and Michael graduated from McDonald County High School.

In 1989, Michael joined the U.S. Army and served two tours in Iraq, including Desert Storm, as a Chemical Operations Specialist. After completing his active duty time, he worked as a Recruiter for the Army. He also earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Mary Hardin Baylor and was Catholic in faith.

Michael is preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Steven Watts and Paul Watts.

He is survived by his mother, Brenda Watts of Grove, daughters: Emily Watts and Jennifer Watts both of Temple, Texas, stepchildren: Kevin Voltz and Erica Voltz; sister, Mary Elliott and husband, Luke of Fairland, Oklahoma, brother, John Watts of Afton, Oklahoma, sister-in-law, Pam Watts of Grove and many loving nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Grove. A private burial will be held in the National Cemetery in Texas at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services.