It comes as no surprise that several local teams are included in the spring sports rankings.

In baseball, Dale and Asher are both in the top five. Dale is No. 3 in 2A and Asher comes in at No. 5 in Class B. Asher played a doubleheader with No. 2 Drummond and No. 3 Red Oak this week. They split games with both teams.

Shawnee is 1-5 overall and 0-1 in district play. Bethel, McLoud, Tecumseh and Seminole are all in the same 4A district. Bethel is 5-6 and 2-4, Tecumseh is 4-3 and 1-1, McLoud is 2-4 and 1-1 and Seminole is 2-3 and 0-2 so far this season.

In Slow Pitch, three-time defending champs Dale are right where you would expect them to be atop the 4A rankings. They lost a 28-17 decision to 6A No. 2 Westmoore at the Big Cat Classic for the only blemish on their 4-1 record. Prague is 5-0 and rapidly climbing the 4A rankings - coming in at No. 5 this week. Up one class, McLoud has used offensive explosions - averaging 17 runs per game - to improve to 7-0 and No. 3 in 5A.