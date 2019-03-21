Linzetta Simpson-Jackson, 67, of Shawnee, passed from this life Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Friday, March 22, and continue through service time.

Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Michael Harris, Ware Chapel CME Church in Earlsboro, officiating. Burial will follow at Earlsboro Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

