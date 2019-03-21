Richard G. Armstrong, 56, lifelong resident of Shawnee, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Sunday, March 24, and from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday, March 25.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Monday, March 25, at Tecumseh Cemetery with Reverend Mike Craig, Temple Baptist Church, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

