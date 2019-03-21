The Shawnee Board of Commissioners OK'd a resolution this week that sets new Shawnee Fairview Cemetery fees that will keep up with rising costs to operate.

“From time to time we have to go through our fees and take a look at them,” Director of Operations James Bryce said.

Regarding Fairview Cemetery pricing, it's been about four and a half years since his department made any adjustments, he said.

“Staff at the Shawnee Fairview Cemetery try to keep a reasonable and affordable cost associated with the services they provide,” Bryce said.

Backing up his new fees, Bryce offered data of the comparable costs of several similar municipalities, regarding the areas the city is proposing to amend:

• Adult grave fees (Shawnee's new fee $500) — costs ranged greatly in this area, showing Sallisaw charging $200, but Muskogee figures showing $1,589. Most others stayed in the range between $300 and $800.

• Disinterment (Shawnee's new fee $800) — Prices varied from $350 to $2,050, most being between $500 and $900.

• Cremation (Shawnee's new fee $500) — None of the eight comparable cities reported such a service or related cost. Shawnee's previous cost was $400.

• Cremation, along with use of a chapel (Shawnee's new fee $200) — Costs ranged between $50 and $615. Most were $200 or more.

• Setting fee (Shawnee's new fee $10) — Only two entities showed the service or related cost; Shawnee previously was $5 and Claremore charges $25.

• Overtime fees (Shawnee's new fees, Saturday $500, and holiday $600) — Saturday costs for most of the reported cities ranged between $250 and $1,100. Holiday charges ranged from $250 to $1,100.