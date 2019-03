Ringling

David Arthur Jones, 86, retired Bull Dozer Operator, died March 21, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ in Ringling. (Alexander Gray)

Sulphur

Mildred Jeanette Akers, 85, passed away March 19, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Dougherty Cemetery. (Hale’s)