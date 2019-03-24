The home going celebration for Pauletta Kay Herbert, 58, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Gene Autry with Pastor Kirk Rushing officiating.

Pauletta was born July 2, 1960, in Ardmore. She was the daughter of the late Reuben and Tommie May Wilson Mayes. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 18, 2019, following her valiant battle with cancer.

She was a graduate of Ardmore High School, class of 1979, and attended Murray State College, then finished her Bachelors in Education at Southeastern Oklahoma State University. She taught first and third grades, beginning at Gene Autry and then at Dickson. She retired in 2018, after 34 years of dedication to her students and her profession.

A very active member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Pauletta was a member of the adult choir, president of the program committee, and helped teach vacation bible school there and at other churches in the community. She also was a tutor and taught classes at the HFV Wilson Center during the summer.

Pauletta leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 23 years Joseph Herbert Jr.; children, Krystal Antwine, Kenneth P. Antwine, Vercora Herbert and Antoine Herbert. Also her sisters, Renita Dotson and her husband Vincent, Melva Foreman and husband James, and Peggy Drake; her grandchildren, Alasjaa, Kendre, Quentin, Khamari, Zachariah and Malia.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory and Cremation-With-Care was selected. Words of comfort may be sent the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.