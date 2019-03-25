Lincoln County voters will go to the polls Tuesday for the April 2nd Elections being held as follows: Regular Municipal Elections for Carney, Davenport, Meeker, Prague and Wellston; General Board of Education Elections for Prague School District and Luther School District; and Special Elections for White Rock School District and Paden School District, Lincoln County Election Board Secretary Melissa Stambaugh said.

Please keep the following information and tips in mind as the election approaches.

- Early voting will be available at the County Election Board office from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 28th and 29th.

- Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lines are possible at peak voting times. Wait times will likely be shortest at mid-morning and mid-afternoon. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

- Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov. Those who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool. Sample ballots are also available at the County Election Board office.

For additional election-related information, visit: www.elections.ok.gov.