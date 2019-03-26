Court brief: Manslaughter trial postponed

A jury trial anticipated to begin Monday for a Wanette man charged with manslaughter in a 2017 deadly crash has been postponed, with the case now set for a hearing in April.

Marshall Dylan McBride, 20, is formally charged in Pottawatomie County District Court in connection with a deadly accident that claimed the life of a Byars man last November.

He is accused, on or about Nov. 17, 2017, and without a pre-meditated design, of causing the death of William V. Frankovich, 51 in the area of SH 39 and Bethel Road.

The case file shows the defense asked for a continuance in the case, with the court minute showing neither side was ready for trial. The case was continued to the April 30 disposition docket.

•••

Court brief: Murder trial could begin next week

A defendant charged in a 2016 Tecumseh homicide case is scheduled for jury trial next week in Pottawatomie County.

Joseph Wells III, 22, of Tecumseh, was charged in June 2016 with first-degree murder, deliberate intent, in the death of Randall Allen Warner.

His jury trial is scheduled to begin April 1, the case record shows.

Watch for updates.