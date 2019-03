SEMINOLE – Tecumseh senior Baylee Kennedy recorded a 91 Monday, earning top individual honors at the Seminole Tournament.

Fellow senior Channing Scallorn of Tecumseh came in third in the individual race with a 96. Freshman Emily Bingham registered a 112 and junior Skye Branham recorded a 114.

Tecumseh also captured the team championship with a 413.

Tecumseh will compete in the conference tournament today at Shawnee’s Elks Golf Course.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.