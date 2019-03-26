McLOUD — Streaking Mcloud, ranked second in Class 5A, continued its winning ways by blitzing Chandler 18-1 and Meeker 15-0 Monday.

McLoud is 9-0.

Against Chandler, McLoud required just 3 ½ innings as it rolled up 18 hits, including two home runs by Jessie Wooten and one-HR outings from Rachelle Stephens, Gabby Sears and Makyna Higdon

Wooten drove in seven runs and scored three times.

Wooten and Shy Shipman reaped three hits apiece. Shipman and Lexi Boyer posted one double apiece. Boyer joined Callie Cardin, Higdon, Stephens and Kianne Wahpekeche with two hits apiece.

Opposite Meeker, Boyer homered, doubled twice, drove in four runs and scored twice as McLoud registered 18 hits.

Stephens homered and drove in four runs while Shipman, who went 3 of 3 with a double and triple, had three runs batted in.

Also doubling were Sears and Cardin.

McLoud will entertain Tecumseh today.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.