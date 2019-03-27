PRAGUE — The Red Devils of Prague appeared in good shape Tuesday after jumping out to a 3-0 lead after three innings.

But Wellston proceeded to score 11 runs in the top of the fourth, then held Prague scoreless for the next two innings to chalk up an 11-3 triumph in five innings.

Jake Schultz’s RBI single in the first opened the scoring. Prague also received run-scoring singles from Trip Davis and Tyler Carpenter over the next two innings before the dam broke in the fourth.

Prague collected five singles with Davis leading the way at 2 of 3.

Austin Lee, who received Prague’s pitching start, permitted four hits and six runs in four innings. He fanned one.

Schultz went just 1/3 of an inning, giving up four runs, before Carpenter went the final 1 2/3 innings. He gave up one run on one hit while walking two.

Prague, 4-7, will meet Valiant at 4:30 Thursday at the Stroud Tournament.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.