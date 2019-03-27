April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and 10th Judicial District Attorney Mike Fisher is planning Pinwheel Project activities in honor of the ongoing effort to prevent abuse and honor victims.

Fisher said ceremonies are planned for 4 p.m. Monday at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska, and 4 p.m. April 3, at the Pawnee County Courthouse in Pawnee to plant pinwheels in the ground in observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Fisher said the Osage Nation will be joining the observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month by holding Pinwheel Project activities.

“It is a significant issue in both counties,” Fisher said, regarding the fight against child abuse in Osage and Pawnee counties. The district attorney Monday invited Osage County commissioners to attend the Pawhuska ceremony. Fisher said he had ordered pinwheels with wooden stakes to place on the courthouse lawn.

“To me it’s a very worthy cause,” Fisher said.