Oklahoma teen asks to withdraw guilty plea in teacher death

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma teenager wants to withdraw guilty pleas he entered to murder, rape and other felonies following a 2017 string of crimes in Tulsa.

Seventeen-year-old Deonte Green pleaded guilty March 13 to first-degree murder and 19 other counts in a blind plea, meaning it was entered without a sentencing agreement with prosecutors. His trial was scheduled to begin on April 1.

But attorneys for Green filed a motion Monday to withdraw the pleas in part because Green didn't know what the word "guilty" meant. Green's attorneys have said he has an intellectual disability but they believed he understood what he was doing.

Green was 16 when he was accused of killing Broken Arrow middle school teacher Shane Anderson and raping an 81-year-old woman in a separate incident.

•••

Oklahoma City Council settles suit of ex-cop for $25K

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Council has approved a $25,000 settlement in an excessive force lawsuit against a former police officer who is serving a 236-year sentence for rape and other sexual offenses.

City Clerk Frances Kersey says the council unanimously voted Tuesday to settle the case brought against Daniel K. Holtzclaw.

The lawsuit was filed by Demetria M. Campbell, who says the ex-police officer pushed her into a brick wall in 2013. City records say she was treated in an emergency room after the incident and incurred $14,400 in medical expenses.

Campbell was not among the 12 black women and black teenager Holtzclaw was found guilty of sexually assaulting in 2015. Those 13 victims also sued the city and the former officer following his 2014 arrest.

The city does not concede liability in settling Campbell's case.

•••

Oklahoma manager charged with killing customer after threat

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police say an Oklahoma restaurant manager has been charged with killing an abusive customer after reporting he spit on and threatened her, left and then returned.

Tulsa County records show 25-year-old Deionna Young was being held without bond Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge. Online records don't list an attorney representing Young, who was arrested Monday.

Tulsa police Saturday night responded to a wreck. The 25-year-old driver was found shot. Desean Tallent died at a hospital.

Sgt. Shane Tuell (tool) says Young earlier reported an Arby's drive-thru customer cursed and caused problems, she asked him to leave, then he threatened her and drove away.

Police say Tallent later returned, but drove off. Young followed and allegedly shot him, then returned to work.

A restaurant representative didn't immediately return a message for comment Tuesday.

•••