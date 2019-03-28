With a stiff wind blowing in and plenty of competition to go around Wednesday, several area boys golf teams took to the links at Lake Murray Golf Course for the annual Dickson Invitational.

Kingston managed to take the overall team title with a 326, while the Sulphur Bulldogs earned second overall as a team with a 367.

Matthew O’Steen took first in the individual standings for the Redskins with a 74, with teammate Jesse Rouse claiming second with an 80.

Trey Keatts finished fifth with an 85, while RJ Weeks finished tied for sixth with an 87, Conner Short finished ninth with an 89.

Drew Capps and Tanner Carr played as individuals representing Kingston, finishing with a 100 and 105 respectively.

Sulphur was led by Dawson Padgett, who finished third in the individual standings with an 83, followed by Hunter Mann, who finished eighth overall with an 88.

Dawson Hinson carded a 97 on the day, with Mason Lance at 99 and Ryder Holley at 113.

Tyler Horn played as an individual representing Sulphur and finished 10th overall with a 91.

The Madill Wildcats had a strong showing as they finished with an overall team score of 394.

Plainview finished with a team score of 409 at the tournament.

Sam Morgan led the way with a 96, followed by Carson Allen at 98, Nick Owen at 105, Luke Christensen at 110 and Jayce Martin at 111.

The Dickson Comets finished with a 425 team total for the day.

Chase Hightower led the way with an 87, which brought him a tie for sixth place.

Jakob Cook finished with a 107, with David Nieto at 112, Jonathan McClemore at 119, and Cayden Thompson at 129.

Lone Grove’s boys team finished with a 455, led by Landon Howell at 105.

Tyler Eaves shot a 109, but did manage to drain a hole-in-one on the 15th green.

Evan Copeland had a 116, with Conner Corbell at 125 and Logan Tucker at 133.

The Davis Wolves finished at 470 for their team score, and were led by Trey Davidson at 94.

Logan Boley shot a 123, with Trey Garrison carding a 125.

Connor Mohr finished with a 128, with Blake Gee shooting a 135.

Jaysen Welty played as an individual representing Davis and finished with a 114.

Also playing at the tournament was the Oklahoma School for the Deaf, which finished with a 517 team score.

Ezra Heart finished with a 123, followed by Dylan Evans with a 128, Dallas Lowry with a 132 and Isiah Holt with a 134.

Ethan Moen also played and was the lone representative for Ardmore, finishing with a 104.