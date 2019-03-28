The following deaths were submitted for publication on March 28

Ruth E. Rothfuss

Ruth E. Rothfuss, 91, of Bartlesville, died March 24.

Services for will be held April 5, at 1 p.m. in the Sooner Park Wesleyan Church, Bartlesville.

Services are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Zora D. Wagner

Zora Denise Wagner, 52, of Bartlesville, died, March 26.

The family will receive guests from 3 – 5 p.m. March 30 at Stumpff Funeral Home.

Services will be held on April 1 at 2 p.m. at Warriors for Christ Church in Bartlesville. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Lillie A. Marshall

Lillie Ann Marshall, 94, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Adele Musgrave

Adele Musgrave, 99, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.