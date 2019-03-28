OKM Music will announce the performers for 35th Festival online Friday.

This year, OKM is omitting its formal launch party held in previous years and announcing the festival lineup online. The OKM Music’s 35th Annual Festival will be held June 8 through June 14 in Bartlesville.

“We are very excited about our thirty-fifth festival and invite all of our friends and wonderful patrons to come by in person or to visit us online,” said Chairman of the Board Mary Lynn Mihm.

Beginning at 1 p.m., OKM Music will be sending out various eBlasts to its mailing list subscribers and video updates and virtual announcements on all of its social media platforms, said Director of Marketing and Social Media Ryan Martin.

In addition to this virtual launch, OKM invited patrons to stop by the office at 415 S. Dewey Ave. between 1 and 5 p.m. Friday for a range of activities, free swag and a chance to win free concert tickets.

“There also will be the opportunity to have your photo taken with five-foot tall letters spelling MUSIC to add to the fun,” Martin said.

Tickets for the 35th OKM Music festival will go on sale Monday after 5 p.m. online at bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com, or at the OKM Music office or the Bartlesville Community Center box office during regular business hours.

For more information visit okmmusic.org or contact the OKM Music office at 918-336-9900.

— OKM Music