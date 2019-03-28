MELINDA LU CALNAN w/photo

Long-time Bartlesville resident, Melinda Lu Calnan, age 86, passed away on March 24, 2019 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Melinda Lu Cooper was born on May 29, 1932 in Ardmore, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Hubert A. Cooper and Pauline M. (Middleton) Cooper. She came to Bartlesville at a young age where she received her early education. She was a graduate of College High, Class of 1950. After high school, she began working for the Chamber of Commerce. During that time, she met and married Daniel Calnan and they made their home in Bartlesville. Dan was a partner with his brother, Don, in the family’s business, Dan’s Men and Boy’s Shop, in Bartlesville. Melinda worked at the clothing store most every day and kept the books for the store. Dan preceded Melinda in death in 2011. Melinda then moved to Stillwater to be near family.

Melinda was a member of St. John Before the Latin Gate Catholic Church in Bartlesville. She was active in the Bartlesville Tennis Association. Also, she was very involved with Bartlesville golf; winner of several Sr. Olympic Medals, including swimming and badminton. She was active with the Bartlesville Symphony and did volunteer work through Jane Phillips Medical Center and St. Johns. She delivered for Meals on Wheels and also delivered communion for St. John Church for the shut-ins. She was a tennis instructor for years and she also enjoyed bridge with her Bridge Club and Dinner Club.

Melinda is survived by her children, Mary Lu Layton and her husband, Hunter, of Round Rock, Texas, Dan Calnan III and his wife, Ronnell, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Kelly Falder and her husband, Robin, of Stillwater; brother, Jon H. Cooper and his wife, Ana, of El Paso, Texas; five grandchildren, Hunter Layton, Connor Layton, Ashley Layton, Emily Tully and Cassie Falder; two great-grandchildren, Harper Tully and Lucas Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dan; and brother, Don H. Cooper.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in Melinda’s memory go to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Come and go visitation will be held on Thursday and Friday from 9:00 AM-8:00 PM in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home, 710 S. Dewey Ave.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 30, at 1:00 PM in St. John Before the Latin Gate Catholic Church. Interment will follow the service in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com.