Bartlesville public school officials and public education advocates began to lay the groundwork of a $15 million bond issue during a special meeting Wednesday at Bartlesville High School.

The August bond issue package discussed wouldn’t increase the millage rate so there would be no tax rate increase for those living in the school district.

Approximately $6.5 million would fund curriculum and technology projects and help maintain the district’s leadership position in technology, STEM education and innovative programs.

Technology upgrades include more Chromebooks for elementary schools and iPads for science, technology, engineering and mathematics students in elementary school.

“Starting in August, every elementary school will have at least six Chromebook carts,” said Superintendent Chuck McCauley, who described the cart as a moving computer lab that can go into the classroom, where students can access the Chromebooks.

Because technology advances quickly, school leaders want to continue to structure a plan that maximizes instructional effectiveness and efficiency.

The proposal also includes:

• Safety and security upgrades

• Equipment, uniforms and instruments for fine arts and athletics

• Replacement of 13 route buses that are more than 10-years old

• Boosting facility maintenance, including replacing aging windows and steam heating at Madison Middle School, old elevators and improving restroom finishes.

• Construction of a 6,000 square foot vocational agriculture building at Bartlesville High School.

McCauley stressed that the vo-ag building would be a classroom space, not an animal barn, on the BHS campus.

The Bartlesville Board of Education is expected to finalize the bond issue at its May meeting in order for the district to hold an August bond issue election, McCauley said.

“The overall number would be around $15 million, and that includes the transportation piece so there will be two votes because the transportation has to be different from everything else,” he said.

Community leaders, parents and representatives from Public Education Advocates for Kids were supportive of the bond issue and shared input on various ways to inform voters on the proposals, such as utilizing social media platforms and providing community presentations.

“We want to get accurate information out and think about how we are going to mobilize people to vote,” said McCauley.

The next bond issue meeting will take place at noon Wednesday, April 24, at the Bartlesville High School. Visit bpspresents.org for more information about the bond proposals.