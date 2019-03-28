District manager Melissa Kilburn said the renovation and grand re-opening of the Family Dollar location in Pawhuska means customers will have access to thousands of additional products.

The Pawhuska store held a grand re-opening event last Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and store manager Matthew Callahan said staff members were busy trying to provide customers with the best possible shopping experience.

“Our main priority is keeping the aisles clear for our customers,” Callahan said. He also emphasized that Dollar Tree, which owns Family Dollar, is including more of its products in the Family Dollar stores from this point forward. There are now well-marked “Dollar Stop” sections in the store where customers can find everything from frozen vegetables to a range of other goods.

The renovation of the Family Dollar store in Pawhuska involved repainting, the installation of new lighting and a new front counter, the placement of new signage and more. Callahan said he thinks perhaps the biggest change from a customer perspective will be the installation of coolers along the west side of the store space.

“We’re getting good feedback, as well,” Callahan said of customer response to the changes.

Kilburn credited the employees of the Pawhuska store with taking good care of their renovated space, and she gave credit to store employee Alisha Dickey for playing a vital role in the planning of the grand re-opening.

“She’s put all that together,” Kilburn said of Dickey’s contribution to the event preparations.

Kilburn also said the Pawhuska re-opening is just one of numerous such events that are taking place in Oklahoma.

“We have a lot of these going on all over the state, and they’ve all had a very good outcome,” Kilburn said. She mentioned that a similar grand re-opening was underway Saturday in Nowata.

For Callahan the Pawhuska grand re-opening was a very personal source of happiness. Pawhuska is his hometown, and he worked as a store manager for Family Dollar for two years in Tulsa before being given the opportunity to manage the Pawhuska store.

“I was just lucky to get recognized,” Callahan said, explaining that one of his managers saw potential in him. “That’s very important to me.”

In a follow-up conversation Tuesday, Callahan said the grand re-opening went well, with the Pawhuska store posting better sales numbers for its event than the Nowata store did for its grand re-opening.

He also said that food items such as hot dogs, chips and water that were left over from the grand re-opening in Pawhuska were donated to charity, and that items collected in a canned food drive are being donated as well. The store’s charity of choice for the donations is Christ’s Cupboard.