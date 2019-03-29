CHANDLER — Prague suffered losses at the hands of Westmoore, 27-5, and Kellyville, 31-15, Thursday at the Chandler Tournament.

In the opener, Westmoore tallied 20 runs in the bottom of the first inning and the game was stopped after 2 ½ innings. Prague was out-hit 26-8.

Westmoore recorded 10 home runs. Karsyn Coleman homered for Prague while Brittany Harwell tripled. Coleman drove in three runs and Josi Goodman singled twice.

Kellyville scored in all seven innings, including seven runs in the second and seventh.

Against Kellyville, Prague concluded with 16 hits, including roundtrippers by Beth Denney, Abby Kipps, Diana Manning and Goodman. Denney and Goodman also doubled.

Harwell went 4 of 5. Diana Manning drove in three runs.

Prague fell to 9-3.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.