Vera Mae (Taylor) Parsons was born Aug. 19, 1925, in Scipio, Oklahoma.

She moved to Pottawatomie County with her parents, Homer and Flossie Taylor, when she was 2 years old.

Vera grew up in Ray City and Maud, Oklahoma.

She was Baptized at 12 years of age in the Ray City Baptist Church.

She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1943. That same year, during World War II, she was recruited by the civil service to move and work in Washington D.C. After one month at the Pentagon, she was detailed to the White House where she worked until 1946.

She later married Alfred M. Parsons. To this union were born three beautiful sons, Randy, Joe Rick and Kelly, who gave them seven grandchildren, Jeff, Josh, Jill, Jenie, Randi C. (Cati), Kyle, Cole, and many great-grandchildren.

The time spent with her family was the most important time in her life.