Pottawatomie County voters in several municipalities will go to the polls Tuesday for the Regular Municipal General Elections for Town of Wanette, Town of Bethel Acres and City of Maud, and also Board of Education General Elections for Asher, Dale, Konawa, Prague and South Rock Creek Schools.

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS

Town of Bethel Acres: Voters will elect an Office 1 Trustee and a Town Clerk-Treasurer. Vying for Office 1 are Jake Clanin and Lucas Cannon.

Candidates for Clerk-Treasurer are Stephanie Lynn Bennett and Jane Schuster.

City of Maud: There is a race for Mayor and the Ward 3 councilmember seat in Maud.

DeCarla Wallgren, Russell W. Dillon and Bobby Watson are candidates for mayor of Maud.

For the Maud Ward 3, Michael Weedn and Larry Barker are vying for that seat.

Town of Wanette: In Wanette, four candidates are running to fill three seats on the Wanette town Board. Candidates are Michael Andrew Heltcel, Gail Crawford, Heather J. Cox and Nathan Gregory.

Board of Education Elections

• Asher: Jacob Leba and Trent Boles are candidates for Office No. 4.

• Dale: Josh Clark and Chris Ross are candidates for Office No. 4.

• South Rock Creek: Bud Jeffrey and Angela Motley are vying for Office No. 1.

Some Pottawatomie County voters also will vote in races in Konawa and Prague.

- Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

- Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov. Those who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool. Sample ballots are also available at the County Election Board office.

For additional election-related information, visit: www.elections.ok.gov.