NOBLE - Both Shawnee soccer teams continued their winning ways and advanced to the championship games of the Noble Rose Rock Tournament.

The Lady Wolves beat Durant 1-0. Braunya Lewis and the Shawnee defense didn't allow any goals. Hope Young scored an unassisted goal with seven minutes left in the game to propel Shawnee to the win. It was Young's second goal in two days.

The Wolves went back and forth with Durant but scored late for a 3-2 win.

Durant scored only four minutes into the game. Ben Phillips got his second assist of the tournament as he fed Ben Spencer for a tying goal. Phillips got his third assist of the tournament and second of the game when he passed to Lars van Freeden who headed in a goal to give Shawnee a 2-1 lead in the 24th minute. Durant scored early in the second half to tie the game at 2-2, but Spencer beat the defense and crossed a pass to Josh Floyd with only 10 minutes left in the game.

Shawnee held off the Lions for the final 10 minutes to seal the win.

Sebastian Rodriguez had a good game in goal for Shawnee with nine saves. The two championship games are set to be played at 7 and 8:30 p.m. in Noble Saturday night.