CHILDERS — When Roy and Ella Stout started holding Gospel Jams the fourth Friday evening of each month at Childers Community Church, they knew they were onto something because they started hearing that people who hadn’t been in a church for years were attending.

“It’s a form of reaching out,” Ella Stout said. “There are a lot of people out there who have lost faith in the church. … but they’ll come to the Gospel Jam.

Stout said the Gospel Jams are reminiscent of back porch jams from her childhood.

“We didn’t have lessons. We just went at it. And that’s what I want these guys to do — just go at it. We have guys come in and say, ‘well, we don’t play very well’ and I say, ‘it’s alright, just get up there.’”

To explain the format, Stout said, “this is just a gospel jam because people just bring their instruments. If nobody sings, I don’t mind. We just enjoy being together and doing that.”

The jam on Feb. 22, which kicked off at 6:30 p.m., was a bit like gospel-themed karaoke. One soloist was Kay Gambling, who sang “Life is Easy When You’re On The Mountain.” She shared that her late husband had played guitar at the jams.

Ella Stout encouraged her between songs saying, “we appreciate your strength and your courage. You’re certainly an inspiration to me.”

After a song by Jack Morris, he told the audience, “Sometimes it’s hard not to be happy here when you think how happy you’re going to be when you get over there.”

Another soloist was Lawrence Green who also played guitar. When he finished, Ella Stout told the audience that he was 86 and will be 87 in June. Green added, “I’ve got a better date than that — in 1976 when I got saved. After that night I never said another cuss word or drank whiskey again. Then the Holy Spirit came and the Bible began to make more sense.”

There were 18 guests at the jam, plus the six who played on the stage, from Chelsea, Nowata, Collinsville and Bartlesville.

They sang favorites such as — “The Lighthouse,” “Life is Easy When You’re on the Mountain,” “The Family Bible,” Precious Lord Take My Hand and Lead Me Home,” “Just a Closer Walk with Jesus,” “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”

Around 8 p.m. the group took a break for a snack together in the kitchen/dining area of the church. There were salads, venison steak, fried chicken tenders, cookies, cakes, tea and coffee. Everyone visited and then resumed their jam.

Dedicated to full-time ministry, Ella and Roy Stout began in children’s ministry doing children’s crusades.

“We came into an AG (Assemblies of God) church in Nowata and did a crusade,” Ella Stout said. “Not long after their youth pastor left, and so they asked us to come. We had never been youth pastors. We’d always worked with kids. We just prayed about that, and we came in as unpaid youth pastors.”

In addition, the couple started the Big Creek Gospel Sing and Supper 21 years ago.

It’s on the second Saturday of the month in the community building, Stout said.

“It packs out a lot of time, and we have a big meal. The community building was on Jack’s land,” she said referring to Jack Morris who cooks the meals for the supper portion of the Gospel Sings.

“They were going to tear [the community building] down and there was no gospel singing around — nowhere,” Stout explained.

There are gospel sings in Bartlesville now, but theirs paved the way, she said.

At the Big Creek Gospel Sing and Suppers held in the Twin Bridges Love In Action building on the second Saturday of each month, the singers have to sign up in advance with Roy Stout, who emcees, to let him know how many songs people will be singing.

“He tells jokes and gives out prizes. … It’s real relaxed. We have a lot of laughter,” said Stout. “They have a set band and people sing with the band or with CDs.

“There’s a free 6 o’clock meal at Jack’s and the little building where the sing takes place is nearby. Jack prepares the main meal and women bring desserts,” she said. “He has a bucket and at the end of the line he has a bucket out and people make donations. Also, when the singing is done, he reminds people that they have a bucket for donations.”

Describing Roy Stout, Ella Stout said, “He has a real call to pull the body of Christ together. See you have all kinds of denominations here. That’s been his call over the years. He’s not a pulpit minister, but he’s very knowledgeable.

“As for preaching he says that’s like giving a book report in school that he never gave. But when I finish with the word I’ll ask if he has anything to add to it and sometimes he will and sometimes he won’t. It’s really neat when you can work together. Our [two] kids have watched that.

“He’s just real steady, and people don’t realize what all is involved in pastoring. God uses him to raise money for different things and God gives him favor. If there’s any work to be done around here, he’ll gather up the men. … He has a real call to pull the body of Christ together. You see, we’ve got all kinds of denominations here and you have all kinds of denominations in our services.

“He has one 911 Revival every year … in Sept. around the eleventh. That pulls the body of Christ together because he’ll have two ministers for five nights from two different denominations working together. It is amazing how their messages will flow and match.”

The couple also co-pastors Childers Community Church.

“We started coming to church out here as part of the congregation,” she said.

After serving in the church for a time, they had begun doing gospel singing in Coffeyville. They went to the pastor’s house to tell her they might be leaving.

“We thought maybe we were going to start a church maybe in Coffeeville,” Stout said. “Miss Shirley Randall [the pastor of this church] said, ‘no you’re not. You’re supposed to take over the church when I leave.’ We said, ‘we’ll have to pray about that because we’ve never pastored a church before.’”

After praying, Ella and Roy Stout decided to accept Miss Shirley’s proposal and became pastors of Childers Community Church. That was 12 years ago.

“We don’t owe anything on this church. That makes a difference in what you can do as a church,” she said. “We think it’s kind of neat that our son, Darren Stout, grew up in this, and now he’s involved in the church.”

On Thursday nights there is church bible study. The men have a separate bible study. “They come early and clean their guns, and then they’ll start shooting skeet when the time changes,” Stout said.

Ella Stout also has a church school with 14 children enrolled.

“The young people are interested in the things of old, which may indicate revival,” she said. “I think the ones who are serious are finding what’s old, and it’s new to them.”

For information about the Gospel Jam, the Big Creek Gospel Sing and Supper, call the Stouts at 918-440-5683 or 918-440-7339. There is a Big Gospel Singing sign on the State Highway 28 East at the turn onto Centralia Road.