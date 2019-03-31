The Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund on Friday dedicated its board room to longtime Shawnee resident and member of OkMRF, Bertha Ann Young.

According to OkMRF Executive Director and CEO Jodi Cox, the board room will forever be known as “The Bay” in honor of Young’s devotion and service to the OkMRF.

Young was elected to the OkMRF Board of Trustees in 1978 and served as Board Secretary for 37 of her 39 years in the organization.

“Bertha Ann’s devotion to her fiduciary duty impacted thousands of lives and will perpetually enable municipal employees statewide to retire well,” Cox said.

Young worked 51 years for the city of Shawnee and

Cox explained Young died August 19, 2017, shortly after her retirement.

“The OkMRF Board of Trustees passed Resolution 2017-2 to commend Bertha Ann Young for her true commitment to serve our Board with the utmost integrity,” Cox said.

The OkMRF was established in 1966 by the cities of Shawnee and Ada signing a Trust Agreement which formed the OkMRF System and Trust.

The Shawnee City Commission chambers at city hall also are named in honor of Young for her years of service to the city of Shawnee.