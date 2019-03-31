Services for Wanda Jean Dooley, 86, of Ada are 2 p.m. Monday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Jerry Wells will officiate. Burial will follow at the Allen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 – 6 p.m. Sunday at Criswell Funeral Home.

Mrs. Dooley passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 1, 1932, at Allen to Herbert Cecil and Georgie Ethel Farmer Long. She graduated from Allen High School.

She married Edward Neal “Bobby” Dooley, Jr. Feb. 17, 1951, in Allen. He preceded her in death Sept. 6, 2015. Mrs. Dooley was a secretary for the Arbuckle Baptist Association, retiring after 34 years of service. She was a member of the Wynnewood First Baptist Church for 40 years; the First Baptist Church of Ardmore for 20 years, where she was a Sunday school teacher, sang in the choir, and was on various committees for the church. Recently, she became a member of the Ada First Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son Jeffery Dooley and his wife Laura of Ada; two granddaughters April Dugger and husband Daniel of Iowa Park, Texas and Katie Dooley of Ada; two great-grandchildren, Elisha Dugger and Leo Dugger; a nephew, H. C. Spain and his wife Linda of Allen; and other loving relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a sister Eileen Overton.

Bearers will be Stan Wallace, Bill Spain, Daniel Dugger, Christopher Spain, Clayton Spain and Carter Spain. Honorary bearers will be H. C. Spain, Keith Huitt and Rick McCormick.

The family says those who wish may make memorials to the Oklahoma Baptist Girls’ Home in Madill; or the charity of one’s choice.

The family would like to express their thanks to Aspire Hospice, particularly to Lacey, Michelle and Diane for their compassionate care.



