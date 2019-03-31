Wolves beat Noble in OT. Lady Wolves lose 1-0 to Noble on a penalty kick for the second time this season.

It is special anytime you accomplish something that has never been done. This weekend, the Shawnee Wolves soccer team won a tournament for the first time ever. "This was the first time in boys boccer history at SHS to win that or any tournament," coach Jason Merrell said. "I am so proud of the determination our boys competed with, coming from behind the first two games and then an OT victory in finals." In the first game, the Wolves had to go to extra penalty kicks to bet Guthrie. They came from behind to beat Durant. After falling behind early, Shawnee rallied to beat the Lions 3-2. In Saturday's championship game against host Noble, the Wolves took and early lead only to see Noble tie the game. In overtime, Shawnee scored to secure the victory and claim the Rose Rock Tournament title. The first goal for Shawnee came from Kossi Kodoe on an assist from Ben Spencer. The overtime game-winner came after a steal by Daniel King. King played the ball to Spencer who passed it ahead to Kodoe. Kodoe made a great pass to Tommy Leach that put Leach one on one against the keeper. Leach was able to take advantage on the breakaway and finished the goal. "It was a great sequece," Merrell said of the goal. Sebastian Rodriguez had seven saves in the game. "Some of those saves were really good," Merrell said. "our midfield out worked our opponents the entire tournament, defense handled the challenge, really proud of them." Despite having a record of 7-2, the Wolves are currently in last place in their district. Both losses have been in district play to the top two teams. Shawnee is back in district action Tuesday at Capitol Hill (3-5, 0-1). The next home game is against undefeated Sand Springs (5-0, 1-0) on April 9. The Lady Wolves took another tough loss to Noble in the girls' championship game. Just like the game against Noble earlier this season, the Lady Wolves lost 1-0 on a penalty kick. The Lady Wolves travel to Capitol Hill (3-2, 0-1) Tuesday.