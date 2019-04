Bethel had several athletes medal at the Jack Hays Memorial Track Meet in Pauls Valley last week.

Jesse Tucker placed second in the long jump with a jump of 19'5" - only one inch behind the winner. Parker Hall and Dex Luving each placed in the 400 meter run.

Hall took third and Loving came in sixth. Josh Rooker took fifth in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet.

Bethel's 4x200 meter relay team took sixth as well. Devin Acklin, Jesse Tucker, Drae Wood and Loving are on that relay.