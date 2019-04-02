MAGNOLIA, Ark. – League leader Southern Arkansas proved tough at home as the Muleriders defeated the Bison, 6-2, to close out the teams' three-game Great American Conference series.

SAU took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning before the Bison tied it up in the top of third as Jake Gozzo drove in Garrett McKee on an RBI ground out. Three SAU runs in the home half of the inning staked the Muleriders to the lead and proved to be the difference.

OBU answered Southern Arkansas' score in the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run by Ramon Enriquez in the top half of the sixth, but couldn't get any closer to the 19th-ranked Muleriders on their home field.

OBU, now 13-8 in conference, returns to Bison Field at Ford Park for a quartet of games this week, starting with a mid-week matchup against Southwestern Oklahoma State Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Bison host the University of Arkansas at Monticello for a three-game GAC weekend series beginning with a 1 p.m. game Friday afternoon before wrapping up with a noon doubleheader on Saturday.