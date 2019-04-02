A reminder!

If you failed to stop and vote today as you passed the New Life Church, the polls are open until 7 p.m. David Long and Jerre Jay are on the ballot for the position to serve as Board member from Ward No. 1.

As I begin this column, I am trying to regroup from a 10 day visit to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. I accompanied a friend to the world renowned facility. It has been difficult to get my bearings after being engulfed in the sea of humanity seeking comfort and answers to health issues. The Mayo complex is overwhelming at first glance. I don’t know about anyone else, but I usually try to do my own thing when in unfamiliar territory. After several failures at self-navigation through the subway tunnels and elevator rides on the wrong elevators, it was refreshing to find host and hostesses with information. Fortunately, there were people who held elevator doors for our wheelchair and information desks at every turn. The experience was one of those “a-ha” moments, that lasted long enough for me to realize that the only real value to every day is a kind word and a “May I help you?” between strangers. So, if you notice dust flying around my house as you pass by, the spring cleaning has started, not only with the material clutter, but, also toward the spiritual and mental cobwebs in the corners of my mind.

There are several events taking place in town over the next few days. TWednesday, the New Life Wesleyan Church will be serving their family meals at 6:30 p.m. It is a free meal afforded to busy families wanting to share in the fellowship as they take time to break bread together.

A special thank you goes to Ron Turvey who joined the cooking crew at the senior citizens last week. His recipe for pork loin was enjoyed by all. Also, a big welcome back to Olive Fromm, the regular cook, who took the week off. The menu for Thursday is spaghetti/meatballs, salad, veggie, garlic bread and dessert. The center, located at 310 E. Weldon, is open at 10:00a.am. with lunch served at 11:30a.m.

Saturday, Dewayne Bryan plans to start his cooker early in preparation of the Community Coffee and Burnt Meat Offering. He will set up the canopy and get the coffee pot perking. The weather will dictate his location, so watch for signs. Lunch will be served around noon. The public is invited to share a cup of joe and visit with friends and neighbors. There have been several Copan alumni from out-of-own attending these monthly events. Bryan says, “I just want to give back to the community that raised me and encourage the people to gather in a positive environment. “

Several people with ties to our community have had the opportunity to travel abroad in the past few weeks. Our granddaughter, Ashley Martin, attended a conference in Paris and enjoyed traveling to England and on to Ireland to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. She is the daughter of Lyn Thomas and the late, Terry Martin. Rev. Tasha Hollopeter of Oak Park United Methodist Church, enjoyed a pilgrimage to England and walked in the footsteps of John Wesley, founder of the Methodist Church. She joined a group from Claremore First Church for the nine-day trip. Pastor Warren Peck and wife, Pam, from Copan United Methodist Church spent time in Geneva, Switzerland on business. Welcome back to all!

Friday, the high school students will travel to Tulsa to watch the ice Oilers compete at the BOK Center.

Scheduled sports activities include high school track at Pawhuska on Thursday, On Monday, April 8, junior high slo-pitch at Shidler; varsity baseball at South Coffeyville and junior high baseball at home against Oklahoma Union. On April 9, the junior high track team will compete at Sperry.

The Junior–Senior Prom is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on April 13 at the Student Center. Flappers and their fellows will party under the Roaring Twenties décor.

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492