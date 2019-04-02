WASHINGTON — Tecumseh’s Lady Savages went 1-1 Monday to remain at .500 on the season.

Tecumseh, 10-10, defeated Blanchard, 6-1, before dropping a 13-12 decision to Washington.

Tecumseh outhit Blanchard 16-4 with Gabi Jordan going 3 for 4, including a home run and double. Jordan drove in two runs and scored twice.

Leadoff batter Ayzia Shiey was also 3 for 4, all singles. Tecumseh received doubles from Taylor Frizzell, Lacy Howell and Harley Sturm.

Against Washington, Tecumseh netted four runs in the top of the sixth for a 12-10 advantage, but Washington captured the victory with three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Tecumseh outhit Washington 19-14 but stranded 10 baserunners.

Lady Savage Lauren Taylor was 4 of 4 with a home run and five runs batted in. Sturm was 3 of 4 with two doubles and Howell tripled.

Garnering two hits for Tecumseh were Caitlin Anderson, Howell, Frizzell and Shirey. Jalen Hazleton doubled.

Tecumseh split two games Saturday, losing to Union 32-17 but upending Moore 7-5. Sturm homered and Howell tripled against Moore.

Tecumseh will play at Newcastle at 6:30 today.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.