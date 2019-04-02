PRAGUE – Beth Denney and Gracie Hightower recorded two homers each as Prague erupted past Holdenville 24-13 Monday.

Also homering for Prague were Brittany Harwell, Diana Manning and Demi Manning, the latter a grandslam.

Josi Goodman and Denney totaled four hits apiece with Goodman and Demi Manning doubling. Also registering two-baggers were Adisyn Auld and Karsyn Coleman.

Auld, Demi Manning and Hightower finished with three hits each.

Prague posted 25 hits. Holdenville had 10.

Holdenville poured in 13 runs in the top of the first inning, only to watch Prague notch 10 in the bottom of the frame. Prague took the lead for good with six runs in the second and the game was stopped after five innings.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.